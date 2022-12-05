BNB 24-Hour Volume Tops $712.02 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $46.06 billion and approximately $712.02 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $287.93 or 0.01697073 BTC on popular exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,969,544 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,969,689.27049315 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 296.77966444 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1149 active market(s) with $733,878,123.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

