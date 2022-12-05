Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the October 31st total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,723.0 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 2.7 %
OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $35.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
