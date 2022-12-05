Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the October 31st total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,723.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $35.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.