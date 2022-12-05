Bradley L. Campbell Sells 5,485 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,485 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $66,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,413,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.37. 1,739,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,301,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 351,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 318.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 215,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 164,364 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Amicus Therapeutics

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

