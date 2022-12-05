Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires 727 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.8% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $18.57 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

