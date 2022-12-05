Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 4,402 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bramshill Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $119.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $165.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

