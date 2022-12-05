Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €99.00 ($102.06) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($92.78) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($83.51) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($101.03) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($82.47) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Brenntag Stock Performance

FRA:BNR traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €60.56 ($62.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,305 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.42. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($44.39) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($57.99).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

