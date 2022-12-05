Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

BRFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BRF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in BRF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,769,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 2,443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

BRF Trading Up 1.8 %

BRF stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. BRF has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.68.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRF will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

