Brian Clem Sells 5,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Brian Clem also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $120,400.00.
Oak Street Health Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE OSH traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.94. 1,193,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,545. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.29. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.
OSH has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.87.
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.
