Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target at $913.75

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $913.75.

Several analysts have commented on BAESY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($11.96) to GBX 1,100 ($13.16) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 3.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $913,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

