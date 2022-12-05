Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price at $198.59

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $182.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

