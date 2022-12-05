Brokerages Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Target Price at $173.75

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 130,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

