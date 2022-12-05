Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 665,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -228.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

