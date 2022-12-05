Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Buffalo Coal Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.58 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Buffalo Coal Company Profile

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa.

Featured Stories

