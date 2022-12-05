Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 15,368 Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Bulldog Investors LLP trimmed its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,368 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.23% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 580,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 110,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VII opened at $10.04 on Monday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Profile

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.