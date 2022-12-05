Bulldog Investors LLP Takes $100,000 Position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCXA. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,463,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

