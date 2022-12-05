Bulldog Investors LLP Trims Position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW)

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its holdings in shares of GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,926 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.07% of GigInternational1 worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIW. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GigInternational1 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 1st quarter worth $1,519,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GigInternational1 by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 174,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 44,790 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GigInternational1 by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 221,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

GigInternational1 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GIW opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. GigInternational1, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

GigInternational1 Company Profile

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.