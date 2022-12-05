Bulldog Investors LLP Trims Position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU)

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,328 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITAQU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITAQU opened at $10.07 on Monday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

