Bulldog Investors LLP Trims Stock Position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU)

Bulldog Investors LLP cut its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 292.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period.

Shares of AEAEU stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

