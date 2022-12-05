Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE:BG traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.64.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.