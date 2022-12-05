Byron Miles Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Tombola Gold Limited (ASX:TBA) Stock

Tombola Gold Limited (ASX:TBA – Get Rating) insider Byron Miles acquired 2,000,000 shares of Tombola Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,000.00 ($36,000.00).

Tombola Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Get Tombola Gold alerts:

About Tombola Gold

(Get Rating)

See Also

Tombola Gold Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. It holds interest in the Burra project consisting of 18 exploration licenses covering an area of 6,500 square kilometers located in Burra region, South Australia; and the Mt Freda complex project consisting of exploration licenses and mining leases located in Cloncurry district, Western Queensland.

Receive News & Ratings for Tombola Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tombola Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.