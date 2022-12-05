C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Down 10.5% in November

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 10,450,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.
Insider Transactions at C3.ai
In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai
C3.ai Price Performance
Shares of C3.ai stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.85. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $36.33.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C3.ai (AI)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.