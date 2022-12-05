Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,500 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 417,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $14.43. 5,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,082. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSQ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 128.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 168,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 94,407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 8,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,192 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 63,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

