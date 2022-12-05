Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,500 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 417,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSQ traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $14.43. 5,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,082. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $19.89.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.