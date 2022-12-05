California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives $56.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CRC opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 194.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 722.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

