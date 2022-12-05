California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in California Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,531,000 after buying an additional 576,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,911,000 after buying an additional 452,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in California Resources by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,945,000 after buying an additional 197,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get California Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

California Resources Stock Performance

California Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

California Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.