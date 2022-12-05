Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 42,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,316,871 shares.The stock last traded at $18.94 and had previously closed at $19.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

Canada Goose Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Canada Goose by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 29.8% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 870,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 125,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

