Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$64.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.54.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$55.35 and a 1-year high of C$83.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

