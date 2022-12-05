Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at C$2,898,643.68. In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total value of C$148,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,063,580.54. Also, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,898,643.68. Insiders have sold 246,950 shares of company stock worth $19,643,621 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Shares of CNQ opened at C$80.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$89.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$48.42 and a twelve month high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

