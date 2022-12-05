Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$92.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.42.
Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$78.03. 1,909,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,916. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.38 billion and a PE ratio of 7.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$48.42 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
