Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$92.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.42.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$78.03. 1,909,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,916. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.38 billion and a PE ratio of 7.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$48.42 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96.

Insider Activity

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total value of C$312,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,898,643.68. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.28, for a total value of C$366,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,664,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$121,975,643.39. Also, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total value of C$312,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,898,643.68. Insiders sold 246,950 shares of company stock valued at $19,643,621 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

