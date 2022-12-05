Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of CBWBF traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.99. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

