Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CWB. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cormark boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.92.

CWB stock traded down C$0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.02. 384,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,592. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.69. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.55.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

