Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,881 shares during the period. Tritium DCFC makes up 0.0% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tritium DCFC were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCFCW. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Tritium DCFC Trading Down 14.2 %

Shares of DCFCW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Tritium DCFC Limited has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCFCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.