Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Sells 616,492 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 616,492 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises 5.3% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Dell Technologies worth $67,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $68,764,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,376,000 after purchasing an additional 929,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,951,000 after purchasing an additional 766,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Cowen dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of DELL traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

