Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 200 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,411,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 182.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 331,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after buying an additional 214,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 73.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 120,033 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 601,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 116,935 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 25.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 114,353 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of HHC stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,999. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.43. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,560,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $109,214,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,180,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,625,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

