Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 2.0% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

CAH traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,420. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.35%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

