CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CarLotz Trading Up 1.7 %

CarLotz stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.60. CarLotz has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarLotz

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in CarLotz by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 23,710 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarLotz by 92.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,926 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CarLotz by 64.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 86,413 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in CarLotz by 94.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 287,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 139,387 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

