Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.06

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 25903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAQ. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $179,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 955.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $216,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.