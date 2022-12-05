Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 7.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.45. 192,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,447,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Carvana by 19.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carvana by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

