Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,401. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.40. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.05 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 119.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Casa Systems by 37.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 703,393 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its position in Casa Systems by 29.6% in the second quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 2,191,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casa Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 398,768 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASA. Barclays lowered Casa Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

