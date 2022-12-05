Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Cap of $315.12 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Casper has a market cap of $315.12 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,033.75 or 0.06049019 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00502027 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.19 or 0.30271066 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,335,344,522 coins and its circulating supply is 10,564,072,006 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,334,586,725 with 10,563,365,771 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03053155 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,325,252.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

