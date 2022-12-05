Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $24.96. 1,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,387. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $209,317.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,427.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $209,317.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,427.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $59,789.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,339 shares of company stock worth $510,771 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

