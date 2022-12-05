Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Castle Biosciences Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $24.96. 1,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,387. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $209,317.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,427.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $209,317.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,427.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $59,789.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,339 shares of company stock worth $510,771 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.