Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 849,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 6.69% of Gesher I Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GIAC opened at $10.13 on Monday. Gesher I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

