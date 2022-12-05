Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($59.79) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.75.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLLNY opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $31.35.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

