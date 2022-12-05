Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €38.00 ($39.18) to €43.00 ($44.33) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLNXF opened at $35.55 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

