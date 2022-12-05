Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $0.99

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $43.41 million and $421,169.02 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005844 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $996.35 or 0.05872406 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00503418 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,150.21 or 0.30354935 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,771,996 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

