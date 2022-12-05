Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Acquires 5,830 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 648,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,031,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,676,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,175,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.83. 781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.81. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $350.80.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.