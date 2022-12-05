Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Has $2.78 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 2.0% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,264. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $102.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.