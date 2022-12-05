Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) EVP Sells $36,754.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,400 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $36,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,100.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Antoine Yver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Antoine Yver sold 9,700 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $39,091.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Antoine Yver sold 12,524 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $49,094.08.

On Friday, September 30th, Antoine Yver sold 2,468 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $10,044.76.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 49,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $371.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.28. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNTA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 2,944,032 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 432,019 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 430,059 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 216,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.