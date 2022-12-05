Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 6.1%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 17,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,124,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CENX. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $788.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.53 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 335.3% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $2,159,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 84.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $3,123,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

