Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW) Short Interest Down 13.4% in November

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Cepton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Cepton Stock Performance

Shares of Cepton stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.14. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Cepton has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.35.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

