Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Insider Transactions at Chegg

In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Chegg Trading Down 2.5 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Chegg by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.95. 14,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Chegg has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading

